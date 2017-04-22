Apple iCloud News: The Odd Subscription Problems Have Been Fixed

For Apple users, using the online storage system iCloud is a great way to save information online that won't be able to fit in one's current smartphone memory. Because a lot of people are using this service, everyone was taken aback by an unexpected issue with their subscriptions.

(Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar)An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015.

In a Reddit discussion, several Apple users are reporting that they have been receiving notices that read, "1‑Month subscription for 50GB has been discontinued." There has been no email notification as to why such an error happened, and it got people worried about the commotion.

Aside from the cancellation notices, some are also noticing that they are unable to change their storage plans as well. Similar to the above example, no advisory has also been sent whatsoever to the concerned individuals.

While the predicament does seem a bit odd, what's even more concerning is the fact that there is no advice as to what's happening. Apple Insider speculates that Apple may be having problems with their associated servers as there have been prompts asking to update payment information.

There is another Redditor, however, who thinks that Apple may be changing its plans, although the lack of information certainly is worrying. Certain options have begun to disappear and appear, which could hold ground to the allegation.

As things get even weirder, it appears that some are already seeing things go back to normal. Other Apple users say the usual pricing options have returned and those who had their subscription canceled had it back on. It's a great development, but the fact remains that things are still in the dark.

Though things are slowly getting fixed, subscribers can't be blamed for getting anxious. It can be recalled it was believed hackers got a hold of as many as 599 iCloud accounts in the past, attempting to extort money from the company. Apple has then dispelled the rumors and assured customers that their data is safe, Fortune reports.

Apple users will just have to wait for an official statement about the hiccup experienced recently.