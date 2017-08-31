Apple iMac 2017 Added to Online Refurbished Store

Apple has just added their 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs, the latest 2017 models, to their online refurbished store. The iMac 2017 was first launched in June this year during the Worldwide Developers Conference 2017, and it's already being sold as a reconditioned device just two months later.

Apple An Apple iMac 2017, as featured in the company's online refurbished store.

The Cupertino-based company has posted refurbished Apple iMac 2017s for sale on its online store, and buyers can get as much as 15 percent off of these renovated units as compared to buying a brand-new iMac.

Offers start with a refurbished 21.5-inch iMac 2017 at $1,099, with a price cut of $200 from its original price of $1,299. Same as a brand-new unit, this sale brings to the table a 21.5-inch 4K resolution display driven by a Radeon Pro 555 graphics card and a 3.0 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor.

It also has 8 GB of Double Data Rate Type 4 (DDR4) memory and 1 TB of hard drive space in the form of a conventional platter drive, as well as an HD camera for FaceTime use. This iMac comes complete with Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2, and the requisite cables and adapters.

A variant with a more powerful 3.4 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 1 TB Fusion drive and Radeon Pro 560 is also available for $1,269. Refurbished options for the 21.5-inch iMac tops out with a model powered by a 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 processor with 16 GB of memory, 1 TB of Fusion drive storage and Radeon 560 graphics processor, for $1,609.

The 27-inch iMac 2017 also comes reconditioned, with the top model being offered for $1,949, a savings of about 15 percent compared to the sticker price. This iMac comes with a 27-inch 5K resolution display with 5,120 by 2,880-pixel resolution, driven by a Radeon Pro 580 with 8 GB of video memory.

The whole thing is powered by a 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 chip which can boost up to 4.2 GHz. It comes with 8 GB of DDR4 memory, which is easily upgradable by putting more on the four memory slots. 2 TB of Fusion drive space provides plenty of storage as well.

Apple backs up their refurbished iMac 2017s with an assurance of a rigorous refurbishment process, as well as a one-year limited warranty and a 14-day returns policy.