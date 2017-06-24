Apple iMac Pro News and Specs: Taking Desktop to a New Level

Considering the fierce competition with Samsung in the smartphone market, Apple has decided to step up its game, while stabilizing its fortress around the iPhone and iPad gadgets. Recent rumors on the specs of Apple's iMac Pro reveal that it might just be worth breaking the bank.

AppleiMac Pro 2017 said to be the most powerful Mac ever



The rumors originated from Pike Universum. According to the blog post, the iMac Pro might come equipped with futuristic and yet-to-be unveiled processors. Intel's next-generation server-grade Skylake-EX and Skylake-EP processors, which are based on a platform code-named "Purley" might be housed by Apple's new product, which could explain why it is marketed as the desktop with the latest technology.

The blog's main sources are the information gathered from firmware files. The iMac pro might also be upgrading its security with rumors saying that it will come with Secure Enclave, which means it will have an ARM co-processor. This will allow users to enjoy the security of the Touch ID, but of course, Apple has yet to disclose official information on this one.

The official specs that have been released for the iMac Pro are the following: up to an 18-core Intel Xeon processor, Radeon Pro Vega graphics, 4 TB of hard drive, and up to 128 GB of RAM. Even if there is little information on what else to expect, this list alone proves that Apple has really stepped up in terms of providing consumers with a working-class desktop that can cater to the needs of every kind of consumer in the market. With such a powerful graphics, processor, and RAM, even gaming might not be enough to slow it down.

Apple's iMac Pro is set to be available for order in December. It has a hefty price tag of $4,999 in the U.S. market.