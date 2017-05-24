Apple iOS 10.3.1 Jailbreak May Be Ready By August, Reports Claim

Apple has already released the iOS 10.3.2 software update, which comes with bug fixes and security improvements. However, users are still waiting for a jailbreak for the iOS 10.3.1.

REUTERS/STEPHEN LAMA jailbroken Apple iOS 10.3.1 could be arriving in August.

The Cupertino-based technology giant is really stepping up their game in terms of the iOS 10.3. A complete jailbroken version has yet to be released by anyone, including infamous hacking groups or people. Pangu, known for its Apple jailbreaks, is reportedly stuck.

However, good news may be coming for Apple users who are looking to jailbreak their iOS 10.3 software. According to ValueWalk, a jailbroken version of the iOS 10.3.1 should be available within the year, particularly in August. The news apparently comes from security researcher Adam Donenfeld. However, Donenfeld did not specify the Apple devices the jailbreak will be compatible with.

It remains to be seen whether the jailbreak will land right on schedule. Apple has been making it hard for jailbreakers to keep up. The company has been making sure that it releases software updates regularly in order to patch vulnerabilities and fill the holes in their system.

Should there actually be a jailbroken version of the iOS 10.3.1 in August, Apple users who want to take advantage of this should not upgrade to the iOS 10.3.2 system. If the damage has been done, users should immediately downgrade back to 10.3.1.

For those who are not particularly keen on a jailbroken iOS, upgrading to the iOS 10.3.2 is advisable. According to Forbes, the update carries many significant fixes.

With Apple fully intent on blocking jailbroken operating systems, some have started to wonder if the decision will ultimately backfire. However, as International Business Times points out, it is unlikely that Apple users would jump ship and switch to a different brand just because of the operating system. And while there may be a few who choose to do so, chances are low that it will affect Apple significantly overall.

Apple iOS jailbreak fans are definitely keeping their fingers crossed until August. After all, Apple already has iOS 10.3.3 in the works, with beta testing currently ongoing for developers.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.