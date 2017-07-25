Apple iOS 10.3.3 Reveals iPhones Are Vulnerable to Hackers Because of WiFi

.REUTERS/Bobby Yip iOS 10.3.3 update reportedly closes a critical WiFi vulnerability.

The smartphone market has always been a competitive place to be in. Tech giants work hard to keep the interest of the target market as well as keep up with their demands. With the fast-changing and ever-evolving technology that most enjoy today, doing so is not quite as easy as it sounds. In a recent update, Apple's iOS takes the drawbacks of technology into account as it hides a secret feature that can offer more protection that most people did not know they needed.

According to Forbes, Apple's iOS 10.3.3 security notes revealed something alarming. iPhones have been notably and significantly vulnerable to hackers taking control over the phone by simply accessing the wireless network. Known as Broadpwn, the hack stems from Broadcom WiFi chips with model numbers BCM4354 and 4359. These chips are found in most iPhones, even the older models, which will unfortunately not receive the update. This could leave them permanently vulnerable as they lack Apple's emergency patches.

The Sun reports that it is uncertain as to how much of the tech giant's phone can be accessed through the WiFi chip, but there is always the possibility that a particularly skilled hacker can get a hold of personal information that can endanger the security and privacy of the users. Apple emphasized this in its iOS update statement, which revealed that executing an arbitrary code could give hackers open access through the WiFi chip.

Considering the fact that Apple has always held the reputation of being an especially secure network, the reveal of the security notes can be considered alarming. This is why fans are urged to download the iOS 10.3.3 to protect them from possible hackers who could take advantage of the security loophole. It may not be iOS 11 yet, but no one should wait until Apple's highly publicized update and risk their security.