Apple iOS 10.3 Beta for Developers Second Version News: Cool Features Include a New APFS and an AirPod Finder

Registered developers can now download the second beta of iOS 10.3 via the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air. The California-based multinational technology company has recently seeded the newest update for the iOS 10 operating system, a couple of weeks after the first.

REUTERS/Chaiwat SubprasomThe second beta update for iOS 10.3 by Apple is now available for download.

According to Mac Rumors, the upgrade includes cool features such as a new Apple File System and "Find My AirPods," a useful addition that will let owners locate their lost wireless headphones. The APFS reportedly boasts of a strong encryption that is especially optimized for the flash/SSD storage. The "Find My AirPods," on the other hand, can trace a missing AirPod by identifying the last location when the device was connected, via Bluetooth, to the iOS device. By using this, the headphones will emit a sound, making it easy for the finder.

Other features that are part of the second beta are improvements on the SiriKit, the settings of the Apple ID profile, as well as an upgraded app open/close animation. Users are also getting the 'Three UK WiFi Calling' and the '32-bit app alert' with a "Learn More" button.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly preparing for more significant changes in the App Store. For instance, iOS 10.3 users may soon submit their reviews on specific products, while developers may also give their responses to customer appraisal and complaints. Clients will still be given the option to turn off the prompts for the reviews without leaving the app.

Meanwhile, Apple also released another update for the macOS. According to Apple Insider, the second macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta includes a new Night Shift mode that will enable users to do evening computer works comfortably. The build number of the new update is reportedly 16E154a. As with the other upgrades, developers may download it via the app center or over-the-air. Apple also recently rolled out the Xcode 8.2 beta 2 with Swift 3.