Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs OnePlus 5 Camera, Specs and Price Review: Which Is Worth the Money?

Facebook/oneplusofficial A promo image for the OnePlus 5

Gadget enthusiasts are excited over the smartphone that could be the closest rival to Apple's 2016 flagship, the iPhone 7 Plus.

Since its release middle of June this year, the OnePlus 5 has been drawing excellent reviews from users and critics alike due to its features. With a 5.5-inch display that sports a 1920 x 1080 resolution, the smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. Its memory capacity is 6 GB of 8 GB RAM, with an option of 64 or 128 GB for storage. The rear camera features a dual lens system – the 16 MP wide-angle lens and 20 MP telephoto lens. The front camera is 16 MP. The OnePlus 5 sells at $539 a piece, a decent price considering what buyers will be getting.

According to Know Your Mobile, OnePlus' flagship is a better buy compared to the iPhone 7 Plus based on overall performance and affordability. Although the Apple flagship offers more advanced features like its 3D Touch enabled screen, the OnePlus 5's memory and camera specs even out the field. The iPhone 7 Plus also only has 3 GB RAM. Since both devices have no external SD card slots, the 3 GB difference reportedly matters a lot. While OnePlus 5 has two options in storage, the Apple gadget has three. Users may choose from 32 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB.

As for the iPhone 7 Plus' cameras, its dual lens system has been a hit with users. It features a 12 MP dual lens (telephoto and wide-angle), allowing for extra clear shots. The front camera is 7 MP. The device sells at $969.

The introduction of the OnePlus 5 with its own dual lens and better MPs, however, gave the buyers the option to buy something that works similarly but at a lesser cost. Still, it is important to note that while OnePlus 5 is the company's flagship in 2017, the iPhone 7 Plus was Apple's last year. Soon, iPhone 8 will be released and it is not too rash to say that it will have more advanced features compared to the last device.