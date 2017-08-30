Apple iPhone 8 News: Release Date Leaked As Well As New Specs

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson There is an expected shortage of supply of the new iPhone 8 upon launch this year.

Considering the intense competition in the smartphone market, many companies are hard at work to ensure that they will be bringing everything that their target consumers would want to see on a handheld device. Recent reports have revealed that the public will finally get to see the result of the hard work that the developers at Apple put into a single smartphone as leaks of the iPhone 8 release date all but confirm that it is finally arriving.

According to Wall Street Journal, Apple has scheduled a product announcement for Sept. 12. Their sources confirmed that the company will be unveiling three iPhones, one of which will be the highly anticipated iPhone 8. The report comes just a few days after Samsung finally unveiled their Galaxy Note 8, which was met with a warm welcome. There is no telling as to how the iPhone 8 will combat Samsung's newest release but months and months of leaks and rumors already has the hype peaking at a boiling point.

According to the most recent leak reported by WCCFTECH, the newest leak on Apple's iPhone 8 has something to do with the motherboard. Basing it on the images released by reputable leakers, it seems that the motherboard of the iPhone 8 will be L-shaped, a popular strategy that tech companies use to save space and allow them to cram more features into a small device. Other previous leaks of the iPhone 8 also include wireless charging as well as virtual reality support.

Given that the unveiling of Apple's iPhone 8 has already been delayed because of the rumored difficulties of the developers in integrating the fingerprint scanner under the display, there is a lot of expectations for the upcoming smartphone. Hopefully, Apple will deliver on everything that their fans expect to see in the upcoming iPhone 8.