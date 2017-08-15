Apple iPhone 8 Rumors: New Color Variant to Be Released

REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo iPhone 8 to arrive in a new color variant

Considering the high competition in the smartphone market, companies are working day and night to bring the best to the consumers. Not only that, they also face everyday pressures of being able to provide for the demands of the market. Recent reports indicate that Apple is working tirelessly to keep its head above everyone else's in the competition, and to keep the hype up, it seems that the upcoming and highly anticipated iPhone 8 might be coming with a new color variant, temporarily identified as "blush gold."

According to reports, the leak came from one of the serial leakers of the internet, Benjamin Geskin, who took to social media to post what looks to be a representation of the new color variant. Geskin, who has been alarmingly accurate in his reports of Apple rumors, has said that the blush gold color variant will be a little darker, and almost copper-like compared to the traditional gold of the previous iPhones. Geskin also reported that the blush gold color variant of Apple iPhone 8 will come with black front face to make it look like it has infinite display.

Further reports on the rumors of the new color variant for Apple's iPhone 8 reveal that it might come with the biggest storages only. It will most likely be released only to those who will choose a 64 GB or 128 GB variant, much like the way the jet black iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were treated. This means that fans will have to spend a little more to get the blush gold iPhone 8. Then again, there has also been rumors of Apple bumping up its default and minimum storage to 64 GB so fans are hoping that the price tag might not be so bad.

There is still no official release date or unveiling of the Apple iPhone 8, but fans are nothing if not patient, and hopefully, the tech giant will be able to deliver.