Apple iPhone 8 Rumors: New Leak Contradicts Latest Touch ID Sensor Reports

A brand-new leak once again claims that Apple is slapping the Touch ID sensor on the back of the highly anticipated iPhone 8.

(Photo: Reuters/ISSEI KATO)Apple's iPhone 7 Plus is displayed at the Apple Store at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan.

Tech insider Slashleaks shared a presentation slide dated March 3 showing a sketch of the back of the flagship. There was a cut-out saved for the Touch ID underneath the Apple logo.

This leak is in line with previous reports that the iPhone 8 will sport the fingerprint sensor on the rear instead of behind the display. However, there are also reports and leaks supporting the latter as well.

Slashleaks itself warns readers to take this with a pinch of salt as they are unable to confirm its authenticity either. Apple Insider also mentions a questionable element in the image.

The iPhone 8 design on the slide shows the LED flash just below the vertical camera orientation instead of being sandwiched between the two snappers.

The most recent leaks about the Touch ID sensor on the iPhone 8 in the form of illustrations and mock-ups suggested it will be placed behind the display.

With that in mind, the new leak simply deepens the mystery rather than clarify it. Until proven genuine, users should simply view this as a rumor for now.

The confusion about the feature's location stems from word that Apple has encountered production problems that forced them to go with the traditional design as opposed to their purported original plan, which is to put the Touch ID sensor beneath the display.

The iPhone 8 has been the subject of many reports in the past few weeks. There are claims that it will get a complete makeover with a 2.5D curved glass back and an edge-to-edge OLED display.

The flagship will also apparently ditch the bezels for a sleeker look and a bigger battery that will support wireless charging.

The iPhone 8 is expected to be unveiled in September along with the purported iPhone 7s and 7s Plus.