Apple iPhone 8 Rumors: On Invoking Siri and the Expected Price Tag

Reuters/Stephen Lam Apple's biggest feature for the iPhone 8 could be augmented reality (AR) support.

Considering the hype that it has received since its development was announced, Apple's iPhone 8 has remained to be one of the most highly anticipated smartphones of the year. Recent leaks have revealed that there more are more accessibility functions in store in their newest flagship release as an iOS Brazilian developer Guilherme Rambo took to social media to bring the leak into light.

According to MacRumors, Apple's upcoming iPhone 8 might be equipped with a functionality that will allow users to access Siri by pressing and holding the sleep/wake button, if they do not prefer to utilize the voice command in invoking the virtual assistant.

Rambo, who has previously unearthed some of the code that accurately hinted at the upcoming HomePod and the capabilities of the iOS 11, did not reveal the type of code he was referring to. However, fans believe that given his reputation, there is a reason to believe that the said feature of invoking Siri is true.

Latest information on Apple's highly anticipated smartphone has something to do with the price. According to the pricing graphs, it looks like the upcoming iPhone will begin sales for the 64GB variant at $999. The 256GB version will most likely be sold for $1,099, and the 512GB will have a hefty price tag of $1,199.

Given the recent unveiling of Samsung's Galaxy Note 8, it is also believed that the iPhone 8 will be the home of an OLED screen, a bezel-less design, and wireless charging capabilities.

Waiting fans know that Apple will most likely be unveiling their upcoming devices on Sept. 12, which is when the tech giant will hold a media event. They are hoping that the mystery around the delayed iPhone 8 will finally be explained, along with the two other iPhones that Apple will reportedly announce on the same date.