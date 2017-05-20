Apple iPhone 8 Specs Rumors: Leaks Hint at 3D Fingerprint Scanner, No Home Button

The Apple iPhone's 10th anniversary is fast approaching and fans are eager to see what the tech giant has in store for the new lineup of iPhone models that will be released this September. The iPhone 8 is reported to come with a lot of high-end features, including a 3D fingerprint scanner.

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson A photo of the Apple store in Los Angeles, California, Sept. 16, 2016.

Because it is the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, Apple users are anticipating a big change in the upcoming model, iPhone 8. One of the changes expected on the device will be a bezel-less organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display, which means the screen will span the entire front side of the device.

With the screen covering the phone from edge to edge, it leaves no room for a home button. With no home button, users are wondering where Apple will place the fingerprint scanner included in previous models. Previous reports have said that the fingerprint scanner will be found on the back of the phone, which has received a lot of negative feedback from consumers.

New reports say that a 3D fingerprint scanner will be embedded in the display of the iPhone 8. Although not yet confirmed, this feature could be revolutionary for Apple, but it will also be costly. The fingerprint scanners used by the current iPhone models cost around $9 per device, while the new fingerprint scanners to be included in the newer models will have a cost around $22 per device. That's more than double the price of the current one, which most likely means the cost of the new iPhone will be higher than the current ones.

Other features reported to be on the iPhone 8 is a curved display, a vertical dual camera on the back and an all-glass design.

Apple is expected to announce their new line of iPhones by September and have them ready to ship out by the latter part of this year, just in time for the holidays.