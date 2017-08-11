Apple iPhone 8 Virtual Home Button Can Be 'Resized,' Rumors Claim

Apple Apple's iPhone line

New information about the iPhone 8's speculated virtual home button has been leaked.

A recent Twitter post from apps and games developer Steven Troughton-Smith reveals that the virtual home button of the upcoming device from Apple Inc. can be "resized" according to the needs of the user.

We know some facts re iPhone 8 home button area:



• it resizes

• indicator can be hidden

• no API to change color

• tab bars extend under it — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) August 10, 2017

Troughton-Smith states that he discovered an "API evidence" proving that the display of the soon-to-be released iPhone 8 will feature a virtual home button that can be resized or completely be hidden based on the app that is being used at that time.

This means that when the user is playing mobile games or watching videos on their iPhone 8, the home button will disappear just like any other user interface elements such as the smartphone's status bar at the top of the device.

He also said that there is no proof that could suggest that any app UI can transfer to the home button area. There are also no toolbars or other features because it can be hidden by full-screen videos.

Based on the leaked metrics, the upcoming device will now be 5.8 inches big. It means that it will be 1.1-inch bigger compared to iPhone 7's 4.7-inch display.

"These are the metrics used by the status bar on the edge-to-edge iPhone, including notch height and ear width," Troughton-Smith stated.

Aside from the details about the virtual home button, the app developer also shared the exact metrics of the upcoming iPhone 8 that prove the massive size of the next-generation Apple smartphone.

Other rumors claim that the next iPhone will come in three sizes, including the speculated 4.7-inch iPhone 7s model, its bigger 5.5-inch iPhone 7s Plus cousin, and the rumored 5.8-inch iPhone 8.

Apple is expected to release the new iPhone 8 sometime between Sept. 4 and Sept. 11, around the time when the Cupertino-based tech giant normally conduct its annual keynote event.

The company has yet to comment about the new rumors surrounding the iPhone 8.