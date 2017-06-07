Apple iPhone 'Do Not Disturb While Driving' Feature Details: How to Use and Activate Aid to Curb Distracted Driving

Following Apple's announcement at the opening of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017 regarding the iOS 11, motorists welcomed one new feature that will come with the update. The "Do Not Disturb While Driving" will help ensure road safety and curb distracted driving. But how does this feature work and how can one use it?

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson - RTSO2SH Apple introduced the "Do Not Disturb While Driving" feature for the iOS 11.

The "Do Not Disturb While Driving," which is expected to roll out later this year, will block any messages from the iPhone or iPad with an updated iOS 11. Using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, the software will be able to identify if the phone is connected to the car and its user is driving.

Thus, it will prevent messages and notifications from popping up. The feature will also enable screen locking so that drivers won't be able to access their phones while on the wheel.

Apps used for navigating, such as Apple Maps and Google Maps, won't be blocked. Drivers, however, will need to input destination details before the car is in motion. Users can also set outgoing messages beforehand to advise their contacts they're currently on the road and won't be able to respond. The same feature can also be turned off for those who are simply passengers in a moving vehicle via the device's setting.

"We're pleased that at last millions of drivers that use an Apple iPhone are about to be able to put an end to intrusive notifications while they're behind the wheel," British automotive services company RAC's BePhoneSmart campaign spokesman Peter Williams said of Apple's new feature for drivers. Britain's Automobile Association president Edmund King also lauded Apple for coming up with the "Do Not Disturb While Driving" feature.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 3,477 were killed due to distracted driving in 2015, while injuries were around 391,000 million motorists. Learn more about Apple's "Do Not Disturb While Driving" iOS 11 feature in the video below.