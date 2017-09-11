Apple iPhone News: Leaks Suggest Three Names for Models to be Unveiled in a Few Hours

Apple official website Promotional picture for Apple's upcoming keynote event.

Considering the competition in the smartphone market, it is no surprise that tech giants are working hard to earn the attention of the consumers. Just a few hours before Apple's scheduled media address, new leaks of their announcement has indicated that the three iPhone models to be unveiled on Sept. 12 have been identified as the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus.

The newest flagship products to be unveiled at Tuesday's event is a tribute to the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, fans are expecting a lot particularly on the iPhone X. According to reports, it seems that new leaks on the rumored smartphone indicate that it will have a 5.8-inch OLED display, as well as top of the line features that will allow users to control it with several gestures.

Meanwhile, 9to5Mac was given access to an iOS 11 GM leak, and after a few hours of hard work, it seems that the data revealed that the camera on the highly anticipated iPhones were optimized in order to add support for a feature named Portrait Lighting. This will allows users to shoot photos in DSLR quality.

Face ID is the official marketing name of Apple's attempt at developing a code on the iPhone that will allow users to unlock it by way of facial recognition. Emojis will also receive an evolution as it seems that they are set to be made into 3D.

The tech giant's move to deviate from the traditional home button has resulted to more functions aligned for the power button. So far, it has been confirmed that holding it down will invoke Siri, and double-pressing it will bring up Apple Pay.

The past few months have seen a lot of leaks for the flagship devices that Apple is scheduled to release. Thus, fans are advised to keep themselves up to date by watching the keynote address that the tech giant will make on Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. PDT.