Apple MacBook Pro 2017 vs Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs, Price Review: Which Device Has More Bang for the Buck?

The Apple MacBook Pro 2017 has just been unveiled to the dismay of the people who just bought a MacBook Pro. But while some users deal with buyer's remorse, how does Apple's new laptop compare to Microsoft's Surface Pro 5?

Apple Promotional image for the MacBook Pro 2017.

Disregarding bias towards both brands, which one gives more value for the money? With both laptops within the $1,300 range, choosing which one to buy will likely come down to the wire, literally.

Display sizes favor Apple by more than an inch, however, the MacBook Pro 2017 is a bit on the heavy side, weighing significantly more than the Surface Pro 5. But given the difference between display sizes for both devices, the added weight is understandable. Pixel density is higher for the Surface Pro 5 boasting 267 pixels per inch (ppi) to the MacBook Pro's 227 ppi.

In terms of processing power, both laptops appear to be equal. Both come equipped with either an Intel Core i5 or i7, as well as a minimum of 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM). Storage capacity favors the Surface Pro 5 which can have as much as 1 TB of storage compared to the MacBook Pro's 512 GB. Higher storage capacity comes with a higher price tag, however.

Both feature a backlit keyboard. Higher models of the MacBook Pro feature a trackbar rather than the usual trackpad. While the new Surface Pro doesn't have such a luxury, users can still use an optional stylus for navigation.

As far as ports go, the Surface Pro 5 comes with one USB 3.0 full-size port, a Mini DisplayPort as well as a microSD card reader. On the other hand, the standard MacBook Pro has two Thunderbolt/USB-C ports while the touchbar model has four.

The only major deciding factor for both devices will be the operating system but this is up to the buyer. The MacBook Pro 2017 comes equipped with the MacOS Sierra while the Surface Pro comes with the Windows 10 Pro.