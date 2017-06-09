Apple macOS to End 32-bit App Support After High Sierra

The Apple macOS is set to follow the new policy started by the company with the iOS 11, as the latest version of Mac's operating system will be the last to fully support 32-bit apps.

Reuters/Stephen LamCraig Federighi, Senior Vice President Software Engineering speaks during the company's annual world wide developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S. June 5, 2017.

The newest version of Apple's OS for Macs, called High Sierra, will be the last update that will support older 32-bit apps "without compromises," according to the company, as quoted by the International Business Times. The latest macOS version was unveiled at the annual Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2017, during the Platform State of the Union keynote segment of the event.

While High Sierra will continue to provide complete support for 32-bit apps, later updates will likely discontinue official backing for the older apps. The current version of the macOS gives developers ample time to update their existing apps to a 64-bit version, if they haven't already, by June of next year.

For new apps, however, the restrictions will be more strictly applied. Beginning January 2018, the Apple Mac App Store will begin a policy of rejecting new apps that are still 32-bit.

Meanwhile, the mobile version of Apple's OS is already ahead in terms of phasing out legacy 32-bit apps. In the newest version of iOS — the iOS 11 — 32-bit apps cannot be installed on a mobile device, and existing apps based on the older architecture will not be able to launch, according to Mac Rumors.

Users who try to open a 32-bit app with Apples newest iOS version will be greeted with a notification message that says that the developer of the app "needs to update it to work with iOS 11."

Newer versions of macOS after High Sierra will begin to "aggressively" warn users about 32-bit apps, as Apple prepares users and developers alike to begin abandoning the old 32-bit platform.