Apple Malware 2017 News: New Ransomware Targets Macs

According to Fortinet, MacRansom makes use of symmetric encryption with a hardcoded key that forcibly gains access to one's files, same as with the most current ransomwares attacking Windows PCs. Although technically weaker, it can still keep victims from accessing their files. The ransomware can reportedly conceal up to 128 files, but it is still enough to cause real damage.

What concerns Mac users more is the news that the MacRansom author is now selling his code to other crooks.

Interested participants can allegedly contact the creator and get the ransomware via a portal on the darknet. They do not even need coding experience to use it. Once the author has been paid, he will forward 30 percent to the Bitcoin address of his accomplices. For the codes to work, the collaborators will need to get the targets to directly install it on their Mac or open a booby-trapped email. The MacRansom creator is allegedly not fond of drive-by download attacks.

Once the ransomware has taken over the gadget, users will see a ransom note, ordering them to buy the decryption keys within a week. For example, a demand of 0.25 bitcoins will amount to $700 at current exchange rates. If the money is not sent within the next seven days, the victim's decryption software will allegedly be removed automatically and all the files encrypted by the malware will be lost.

Meanwhile, there is also another strain of spyware created by the same author and is called the MacSpy. According to Toms Guide, it can capture photos, screenshots and audios, as well as access the browser history of the compromised Macs. The MacRansom and MacSpy, however, have yet to get past the macOS' Gatekeeper security function. Once they are traced in the computer, they will reportedly trigger a user alert. This, in turn, should warn the Mac owners of clicking any suspicious notifications.