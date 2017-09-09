Apple Music Festival Cancellation News: Annual Music Event Ends After a Decade Run

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson A photo of an Apple logo outside one of the company's headquarters.

Apple has recently decided to end their annual Apple Music Festival after a decade-long run.

This year could have been the 11th Apple Music Festival. However, the technology giant has decided that it was time to wrap up the event. In a report by Music Business Worldwide, it was confirmed that 2016's Apple Music Festival was going to be the last.

However, it was maintained that Apple was still dedicated in producing and exclusively streaming live concerts to Apple Music subscribers.

It was pointed out that Apple had collaborated with producers and artists to cover and stream live shows earlier this year such as rock band HAIM and rapper Skepta's concert in London and Arcade Fire's show in Brooklyn.

Apple Music was also notably present at several music events at the South by Southwest (SXSW) featuring famous artists Lana Del Rey, Vince Staples, and DJ Khaled.

Apple's move to focus on producing exclusive and original contents was likely part of their plans to improve support for their Apple Music platform. In fact, the company also acquired the license to produce the constantly trending segment of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" known as "Carpool Karaoke."

Despite the reality that there are a lot of different music festivals held annually around the world, the Apple Music Festival was able to thrive for an entire decade. This could be attributed to the fact that Apple Music's version of events celebrated a highly diverse genre of music.

Its format was also characterized by a stretch of concert events scheduled, initially, for an entire month. In the later years, it was downsized to being a two-week affair or less.

The festival was regularly held in the United Kingdom but also had a United States debut in 2014. In its earlier times, it was known as the iTunes Festival. However, as the company rebranded their music-focused services to Apple Music, a change in the annual event's name was also in order in 2015.

Some of the biggest stars that performed at the Apple Music Festival over the years include Amy Winehouse, John Legend, The Script, David Guetta, Tony Bennett, My Chemical Romance, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, and a lot more.