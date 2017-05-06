Apple Music vs. Pandora Premium Comparison: Pandora Filters Music Catalog As Apple Music Expands Into Video Content Creation

Last month, Pandora launched its own music streaming service to compete directly with Spotify and Apple Music. Subscribers can avail of the service at around the same cost as the other two, although it offers a special deal for those who are already on Pandora Plus.

Reuters/FileA woman looks at the screen of her mobile phone in front of an Apple logo outside its store in downtown Shanghai September 10, 2013. Reuters/Aly Song/fILES

When it was first launched, the Pandora Premium was made available only by invitation. Now, however, the service is available to all users. This service offers a combination of radio-like listening and the ability to search for and play tracks, as well as create playlists. It also has over 40 million tracks available.

Aside from its extensive library, the Pandora Premium also boasts an attractive design. While users listen to their chosen tracks, Pandora presents a few new album suggestions in case they want to try new tracks. Also, this music streaming service has a filtered catalog, so users will not have to listen to knock-off covers and karaoke tracks.

Despite its growing popularity, the Pandora Premium still has the least number of total paying customers compared to its rivals like Spotify and Apple Music. The service has only 4.48 million subscribers, while Apple Music has around 20 million and Spotify has 50 million.

Meanwhile, Apple Music is reportedly taking strides to get ahead of its competitors in the market, including Pandora. According to reports, Apple is planning to take Apple Music into a new territory that will allow it to offer a unique type of service.

Apple will expand into video content creation, and a follow-up to R. Kelly's YouTube series is first on its list of possible projects. If the plan is to include live music, music-oriented shows, and music videos, then Apple Music will definitely gain an edge over Pandora Premium. Not to mention, Apple Music pays higher rates to artists compared with its rivals.