Apple Podcasts App Update News: Upcoming Version to Bring Improved Analytics for Creators

Listener numbers and analytics have been the exclusive realm of media stations and news outlets, until now. With the new Podcast App update, Apple is now providing a way for podcast creators to learn about their audience with a new set of powerful tools.

Apple has made the announcement of the upcoming changes to the Podcast App at the Worldwide Developer Conference on Friday, June 9, according to Six Colors. The Apple Podcasts app, with its huge share of the user base of podcast listeners, will be getting a makeover in time for iOS 11.

Aside from changes to the user interface, podcast creators now have added flexibility on how to format their sessions using a variety of extensions. Using these extensions, podcast makers now have a way to highlight teaser podcasts, full episodes, bonus content and other promotional materials by tagging their episodes.

Another huge feature revealed at Apple's WWDC presentation is the app's ability to allow creators to see information about their audience.

Stats like the number of listeners, the number of times an episode is played, even the parts where content has been skipped by listeners can be seen with the new update to the app, according to the International Business Times.

With the new update, podcast creators — big or small — will all have a new set of tools to gauge their audience's reaction to the content that they continue to put out. In the past, workarounds like promo codes and ad numbers were used to make a guess on the number of listeners.

Now, new features added to the Apple Podcasts app could result in episodes that are more responsive to listener demands than ever before. Advertisers and podcast creators can use the new data to make changes to their programs faster and with more measurable results.