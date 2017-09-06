Apple Repairing iPads, iPhones For Free If Damaged By Hurricane Harvey

Reports have surfaced that Apple stores, in several cases, offered free repairs for iPads and iPhones that have been damaged by floodwaters of Hurricane Harvey, as well as those broken in the panic of the evacuation.

Reuters/Tyrone Siu Apple is offering free, unofficial repairs for iPads and iPhones to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

These cases are not normally covered by Apple's warranty, as a recently-leaked technician manual tells in detail. There has been no official announcement from the company about this perk for Hurricane Harvey victims, either.

However, Apple stores in some areas have repaired Apple devices for free, if their owners can show that they were waterlogged in the recent storm, or their phones were broken in the haste of fleeing the rising flood waters. It looks like these repairs were being given out on a per case basis, albeit with some unstated endorsement from their higher-ups.

Officially, Apple has donated $2 million to relief efforts that will go to Hurricane Harvey victims. The company has also endorsed donation drives via iTunes.

On the side, however, the Cupertino company may be choosing to look away from their retail technicians giving away repairs in the worst-hit areas in Texas, according to 9 to 5 Mac, to give these families a chance to communicate with their loved ones.

It's not just Apple who is unofficially giving their support to Hurricane Harvey victims. Carriers, even as they are swamped trying to restore service to the most affected areas in Texas, took the opportunity to offer free service to their customers hit by the storm.

Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon all offered free unlimited service, with Sprint giving theirs away until Sep.1. Verizon is still at it and will continue to do so until Sep. 8.

With free phone repairs and free calls, Houston residents now have a better chance at keeping in touch with their loved ones through this time of disaster.