Apple Siri Speaker Release Date, Specs Rumors: Amazon Echo's Rival to Debut at WWDC in June?

Apple is rumored to be introducing a smart home device with artificial intelligence (AI), currently dubbed as the Siri speaker, during the tech giant's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Reuters/Brendan McDermidAn Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City.

According to a new industry report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, via 9to5Mac, Apple's Siri-based speaker will come with "excellent" audio quality with seven tweeters and a subwoofer. Aside from AI technology, the speaker is also said to feature computing power, similar to what the iPhone 6 and 6s have.

Kuo noted that while the Siri speaker's exact release date is unclear at the moment, there is a 50 percent chance that it will break cover at WWDC 2017 and that it would then go on sale in the second half of the year.

This release window is in line with Apple leaker Sonny Dickinson's prediction that Apple's smart speaker could be introduced as early as the upcoming WWDC. Dickinson also mentioned that the device will have a "trashcan" design similar to the Mac Pro.

The arrival of Apple's Siri-powered smart speaker is said to coincide with the launch of new Amazon Echo models. Amazon's own line of smart speakers featuring the intelligent personal assistant Alexa.

Once Apple's smart speaker is launched, it is expected that these two companies will go head-to-head in the smart speaker segment. However, it should be noted that Apple's smart speaker is said to be a more premium device, and thus, it will come with a higher price tag. Regardless, Kuo noted in his report that he expects the Cupertino-based tech giant to sell about 10 million units of the yet-to-be-announced smart speaker.

Apple has not commented on the recent speculations regarding a Siri-based speaker, so information about its release date and features should be taken with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, official details could be revealed at WWDC 2017, which is scheduled to take place from June 5 to 9.