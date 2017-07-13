Apple Siri vs. Samsung Bixby Features, Review: Siri Remains on Top of Virtual Assistant Market

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Apple CEO Tim Cook explains the features of their virtual assistant app called Siri back in 2012.

The battle of virtual assistant apps intensifies as new players arrive in the market.

More smartphone users are now enjoying the features brought by built-in virtual assistants such as Apple's Siri and the newly launched Bixby by Samsung.

Siri was first introduced by the Cupertino-based tech giant in 2011 as a reliable personal virtual assistant for its iOS-powered devices. It can be used to answer various questions, perform basic phone actions like reading messages or calling a certain contact from the device's phonebook, remind scheduled events, and search the internet with the use of a voice command.

On the other hand, users of Samsung smart product lines can use its new virtual assistant called Bixby for different functions. But compared to Siri that can only understand voice commands, Bixby can respond to any voice, text, or touch instructions. The device's camera can also be used to capture the image of an object and search the internet for more information about it online.

While it is initially launched for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ device owners in South Korea, users from different parts of the world, such as the U.S., can now get hold of some of its features after the tech giant launched the beta version of the app.

However, reports reveal that a research firm called Verto Analytics claims that Apple's Siri remains to be the leading virtual assistant in the market to date even if it lacks the advanced technological features of its competitors like Samsung's Bixby.

Reports claim that despite the decline of Siri's market share from 2016, it remains way ahead of its first competitor Amazon Alexa, as well as the other AI assistant apps such as Microsoft's Cortana and Google Assistant.

Also, it has been revealed that Samsung's previous virtual assistant called S-Voice also recorded a major decline in its user base.

Siri is expected to have a major update once the new iOS 11 operating system comes out this fall, which could further increase its lead against competitors.