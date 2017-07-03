Apple Smart Glasses Release Date News: AR Glasses Could Overtake The iPhone

Apple Smart Glasses is the tech giant's latest foray into the wearable technology market. However, many industry insiders caution that this could very well spell trouble for its chief product: the iPhone.

The augmented reality glasses are slated for a spring 2020 release date. Apple analyst Gene Munster says that the company has focused a significant portion of its resources to AR technology which could speed up its development.

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Apple CEO Tim Cook will announce the latest products at the WWDC 2017 on June 5.

Munster, a managing partner at Loup Ventures cites the recent release of the AR Kit and the recent SensoMotoric Instruments acquisition as proof that the company wants to be the leader in terms of AR technology. With rival Google already developing Google Glass, the race for the smart glass is far from a zero sum game but certainly feels like it.

But Munster cautions that the success of the Apple Smart Glass could hamper its main product the iPhone. The pioneer touchscreen smartphone has been the company's bread and butter since its release in the mid-2000s. With their chief competitor Samsung currently embroiled in a myriad of problems, Apple has risen as the undisputed king of the smartphone industry.

Due to having the same basic functionality with the iPhone, some have said that Apple's AR glasses could dissuade customers from buying the handset. Should this happen, Apple will essentially be competing against itself.

However, Munster projects the glasses will account for just 2 percent of Apple's sales in 2020, but this is expected to rise to 10 percent by 2020.

He also projects the initial pricing for the Apple Smart Glasses at around $1,300 with an initial demand within the range of 3 million units. The company has not confirmed it was working on said glasses but judging from its recent activities, everything points to that particular direction.