Apple TV Box to Get 4K Upgrade in September

Apple A promo image of the Apple TV, with box and remote. The device is currently rumored to get an update to support 4K resolution and HDR playback.

A recent report has it that Apple is working on launching an upgrade for their TV Box products that will allow video streaming in 4K resolution.

It looks like Apple wants to go big in the home entertainment market by improving its services and products, such as their Apple TV Box. Apart from the enhanced 4K streaming, Apple is reportedly working on providing live television shows especially for news and sports enthusiasts.

The information was reportedly shared with Bloomberg by unnamed sources said to be "familiar with the matter."

Another piece of good news for Apple TV Box owners is that the 4K and live telecast upgrade is expected to be revealed alongside other upcoming Apple products, such as the iPhone and Apple Watch in September.

To make the 4K resolution streaming possible, Apple will have to equip the upgraded Apple TV Box with a faster processing chip. Currently, the Apple TV runs on a 64-bit A8 processor. News sources also revealed that the said 4K streaming on the Apple TV Box will offer "a quality standard that showcases content at twice the resolution of 1080P high-definition video."

Meanwhile, Apple is also expected to work with other TV programming applications that currently offer live streaming so they can gather more live telecast shows for the Apple TV.

Once the upgraded Apple TV set-top box is released, its future owners will need a 4K-capable TV screen to maximize the new feature. The upcoming set-top box will also be able to support programs that are designed to play in High-Dynamic Range screens.

The news came not long after Apple's plans to invest as much as $1 billion to create and produce original Hollywood TV shows and movies emerged. In June, Apple hired former Sony TV executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg to head their Los Angeles office in accordance to the reported movie-making investments.

Meanwhile, Apple has already started making and acquiring licenses to stream original contents exclusively for Apple Music subscribers. Earlier this year, Apple announced the launch of the series format of "Carpool Karaoke."