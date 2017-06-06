Apple TV News: Device Opens Its Doors to Amazon Prime Video

It's official: Amazon Prime Video is coming to Apple TV.

Apple, Inc.A screenshot from the official website of Apple TV.

On Monday, Apple kicked off its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) with the announcement that Amazon Prime Video will now be accessible on Apple TV. The two companies have been competitors in the video industry, but both parties eventually came to an agreement earlier this year. The negotiations ended up with Amazon's app finally being available on the Apple TV platform.

"We are so pleased to welcome Amazon to Apple TV," Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the event. He also spoke briefly about the TV app, which is currently supporting channels with video content from 50 partners.

Amazon stopped selling Apple TV two years ago because of its lack of any Prime Video app and easy access to the streaming network's content. Although both companies have yet to give an update on the issue, things are likely to change now that Amazon and Apple have come to an agreement. Amazon is expected to resume selling Apple's set-top box since their streaming service is finally accessible there.

"You asked (a lot). We listened. Amazon Prime Video is coming to the TV App and all Apple TVs this year," reads a post on the streaming network's Twitter page.

Recode was the first to report that Amazon and Apple were nearing a truce. The publication pointed out that in the past few years, Amazon subscribers could only watch shows on Apple TV through Apple's complicated Airplay system.

Cook did not mention when the Amazon Prime Video service will be coming to Apple TV, only revealing that it will be available sometime later this year. Further details about the tvOS were also not announced at the convention — an unusual departure since the company usually reveals at least a few software features for the tvOS during the annual WWDC.