Apple Watch 3 Release Date, Specs News: Next-Gen Wearable Could Allow Calls, Text and FaceTime

The anniversary of the Apple Watch Series 2 is almost at hand and fans of the device are hoping that with this occasion, the company will finally give more information regarding its third-generation smartwatch.

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier A customer presents his Apple Watch after buying it at a store in Paris, France, April 24, 2015.

While the Apple Watch 2 brought in improvements to the device like water protection and a dual-core processor, fans were hoping for a few more features that sadly didn't happen. Now, they are hoping that with the third smartwatch in the series, they will finally be able to see the features they were asking for.

So far, he is what is known or rumored about the Apple Watch Series 3.

During the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) last June, Apple gave a preview of watchOS 4, the next-generation software of the company's wearable devices.

The preview highlighted a couple of new features including a Siri watch face, which would be able to give a feed of notifications; a new and improved Music application; workout and fitness upgrades; and sports and health gear Bluetooth capabilities.

It is rumored that the new Apple smartwatch would enable calling and even texting without needing the iPhone. According to Barron's Asia, Apple is said to be looking into a smartwatch that is equipped with its very own SIM card and is also able to support LTE.

This incredible feature has yet to be confirmed as well as the speculations that the Apple Watch 3 will come with a camera. If this does happen, the upcoming smartwatch could also be capable of FaceTime.

MicroLED is also said to be a possibility as well as glucose monitoring, respiration sensors and sleep tracking which can be good for diabetics. Apple is also said to be looking into smart bands which only adds to the possibility of a built-in camera.

There is no word yet as to when the next Apple Watch will be released but it could depend on the next-generation iPhone's launch. There is a reported production issue with the next iPhone and it is said that Apple is worried that they will not be able to meet their September deadline. So, this means that the company would have to deal with the iPhone 8 first before they can focus on the Apple Watch 3.