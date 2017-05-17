Apple Watch 3 Rumors: Upcoming Wearable Device to Arrive in 2018, to Have Bigger Battery and Camera in Its Smart Bands

While there are those who believe that the Apple Watch 3 will arrive this year, it is said that it is likely for Apple's upcoming version of the wearable device to arrive in 2018. Nonetheless, whether Apple Watch 3 will arrive this year or not, it is expected to come with new features that can benefit its users in more ways than one.

AppleShown is a variant of the Apple Watch 2. Rumors claim that the Apple Watch 3 will arrive in 2018, and not this year.

The first Apple Watch was released in April 2015 and succeeded in getting the nod of the consumers. Hence, when the next version of the device, the Apple Watch 2, was released in September last year, more gadget aficionados were lured into purchasing the device.

As the release interval between the two Apple Watch series was more than a year, it is now suspected that Apple will drop its next Apple Watch in 2018 and not this year. However, it said that it is likely for the brand to release an Apple Watch 2 S series in lieu of the Apple Watch 3 this June during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) and offer a hardware with bigger storage options.

Whatever the truth on the release of Apple Watch 3 is, the wearable device is alleged to come with impressive features, such as a glucose monitoring feature that can be of help to would-be users of the device who have diabetes. However, it is suspected that some features of the Apple Watch 3 will not be found in the watch itself but may be in its modular straps or Smart Bands, which are said to house a bigger battery and camera.

It is also said that it is not a far cry for the Apple Watch 3 to have a higher-end and more expensive variant that will have its own mobile/cellular connectivity. Hence, there will be no more need for the wearable device to be linked to an iPhone.

While the mentioned features of the Apple Watch 3 are nothing short of impressive, Apple fans are advised to take everything with a grain of salt for now as they are nothing but rumors that can only be confirmed once the device is out, who knows when.