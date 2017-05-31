Apple Watch 3 Rumors: Wearable Device to Have Curved, Non-Rectangular Micro-LED Display

While Apple has yet to officially confirm reports claiming that Apple Watch 3 is already in its pipeline, recent reports suggest that the upcoming wearable device from the Cupertino-based company will deliver impressive improvements on what its current version offers.

AppleShown is the Ceramic Edition of the Apple Watch 2. Rumors claim that Apple Watch 3 may come with curved display and will be non-rectangular.

With the Apple Watch 2 selling like hotcakes, it is but understandable if Apple releases the latest version of the device. Despite the loud rumors, though, Apple has yet to come up with an official statement that will confirm the eventual arrival of the wearable device. Nonetheless, sans any official statement from the company, there are already numerous rumors attached to the Apple Watch 3's features, including those saying that the device will come with a rounded curved-edge Micro-LED display.

According to reports, one of the changes that Apple will deliver to its Apple Watch 3 is the change in the material of its display. Reportedly, the company will be switching from glass panel to a glass film touch solution, Micro LED, as the material for the Apple Watch 3's display. With this alleged new display material, the Apple Watch 3 is now expected to be battery efficient as Micro-LED is said to consume less power than the glass panel.

However, the Apple Watch 3 may not only introduce the Micro LED technology as the material for its screen display as it is also alleged that the company is also introducing a new shape for the Apple Watch that will improve its overall appeal. According to reports, the Apple Watch 3 may be the first wearable device from the Cupertino-based company to come with a non-rectangular shape and with curved edges.

Apart from the improvements on the display, it is also said that the upcoming version of the wearable device will come with Smart Bands for glucose monitoring as, allegedly, Apple has set its eyes on how to help in curbing the growing number of diabetic patients.

While there are rumors claiming that the Apple Watch 3 may have its standalone LTE feature, some are skeptical on its possibility as the Apple Watch 3 is supposed to tie up with the iPhone.

The Apple Watch 3 is suspected to arrive within the third quarter of 2017.