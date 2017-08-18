Apple Watch 3 Specs News: More Sources Support Claims That Next Smartwatch Has Own LTE Chip

Apple A still from the official product page of Apple Watch.

More sources now support claims that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 3 is built with an LTE chip.

Apart from the highly anticipated iPhone 8 announcement this year, recent speculations on the Apple Watch Series 3 is also giving people more reason to look forward to Apple's next hardware product announcements.

Just earlier this month, a source reportedly told Bloomberg that Apple is indeed placing an LTE chip on their next smartwatch product. CNBC also reported recently that they have "a source with knowledge of the matter" that told the publication the same thing.

Notable KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also released a new forecast recently that agreed the world will see an LTE-capable Apple Watch this year, according to 9To5Mac. However, in Kuo's report, he believed Apple will still ship a new generation of the Apple Watch without the LTE chip.

It is important to note that Kuo is well-known for his good record in predicting accurate specifications and features for upcoming Apple products. So while this information still needs Apple confirmation, Kuo's prediction and other earlier reports from reputable publications are somewhat virtual affirmations that the next Apple Watch could do so much more without being connected to an iPhone.

The reports also believe that Apple Watch Series 3 will be unveiled alongside the upcoming three new iPhones. Despite earlier reports of delays and supply shortages, many are confident that Apple will maintain their annual September unveiling event for these products.

Last year, Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 2 with a built-in GPS tracker that allowed users to go for a run, hike or swim without the need to bring along their iPhones.

However, other functions such as making a call, sending messages or playing "Pokémon GO" still need the iPhone within reach. All that will change with the anticipated arrival of Apple Watch Series 3 with its own LTE cellular connection.