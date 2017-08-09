Apple Watch 3 Specs Rumors: Next Smartwatch Can Make Calls With LTE Chip

Apple A still from the official product page of Apple Watch.

Apple is expected to release an all-new Apple Watch Series equipped with LTE chips.

A report from Bloomberg recently claimed that Apple is preparing a variant of the next Apple Watch Series equipped with its own LTE chips. This means that some of the next smartwatches from the Cupertino, California, technology giant will be able to do a lot more tasks independent from an iPhone.

With an LTE chip, the upcoming Apple Watch would be able to establish its own network connection which leads to several other functions becoming available, such as sending and receiving text messages or making a call even without an iPhone.

When the Apple Watch was first introduced, its owners could not use it most of the time without also having their iPhones nearby. Then, when the Apple Watch Series 2 was launched last year, the company equipped the smartwatch with its built-in GPS tracker. This allowed owners to go for a run and track their progress when they leave their iPhones at home.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg added that chip maker Intel is most likely going to provide parts for the newest version of the Apple Watch, especially since Apple and Qualcomm have been in a long-time legal scuffle.

The report added that Apple is already meeting with major carriers in the United States and Europe to pitch the LTE-enabled smartwatch. However, according to Bloomberg's sources, the telecommunications companies that will support the device upon launch might be limited to "those that carry the iPhone." Nevertheless, major carriers in the U.S., namely AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile, are still expected to sell the upcoming LTE-capable Apple Watch.

While the said smartwatch is expected to launch later this year, anonymous sources are still considering the possibility of a launch delay.

Apple and Intel are yet to confirm the rumored device.

Other major technology companies have already beaten Apple in introducing an LTE-capable smartwatch. Earlier this year, when Samsung's Gear S2 was released, they also launched a variant with a built-in 3G connection. The company then released a version of the Gear S3 with 4G support earlier this year.

Another South Korean technology giant, LG, has also launched the Watch Urbane 2nd Edition that is supported by Verizon and comes with an independent LTE connection.