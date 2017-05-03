Apple Watch Battery Problems: Warranty Extended to Three Years for First-Generation Watches

As reports of the 1st generation of Apple Watches having swelling batteries continue to come in, the company has responded by extending its service coverage for the first generation of the devices to three years. This change adds two years to the one-year Limited Warranty that comes with every purchase of an Apple Watch.

AppleA promo image of the Apple Watch Series 2, showing a variety of straps for the device, which displays the "Activity Ring" appointment-keeping feature.

Apple is coming up with the latest version of it Watch devices, but first, it must contend with reports of the earliest generation of its device having some battery issues before it becomes bad publicity for the product line. The company has recognized reports from its support forums and other places such as Reddit that the Apple Watch sometimes experiences bulging or expanding batteries.

The ballooning batteries are behind the sporadic reports of Apple Watch displays popping out of the body of the watch, cracked display screens, or misalignment. As a response to this report, the company has extended its service coverage for the earliest generation of the Apple Watch to three years, which is up from the complementary one-year coverage provided with the device, according to a report from 9 to 5 Mac.

The first generation of Apple Watches has been out in the market since their launch on April 24, 2015. With the service program that Apple provides for one year beyond the Limited Warranty period, the Apple Watch would have been normally covered until this year. With this change, the devices are now covered for an additional year, as detailed by their email.

"Apple has Extended Service coverage for eligible Apple Watch (1st gen) models with an expanded/swollen battery to three years after the original date of purchase. Eligible devices will be covered for two years beyond the original 1-year Limited Warranty" the email read, according to a screengrab included in the 9 to 5 Mac report.