Apple Watch News: Smartwatch to Get Theater Mode Feature in Next watchOS Update

Apple's smartwatches are going to get a new feature called the Theater Mode once the next watchOS update arrives.

Reuters/Robert GalbraithA customer tries the first Apple Watch during an event at Palo Alto, California in April 10, 2015.

It can be recalled that the Theater Mode feature was first reported to be included in iOS 10.3. However, it turns out the Theater Mode is a feature that's more about the Apple Watch than it is for iOS devices.

In the watchOS 3.2 changelog, Apple described the Theater Mode: "Introduced in watchOS 3.2, Theater Mode lets users quickly mute the sound on their Apple Watch and avoid waking the screen on wrist raise. Users still receive notifications (including haptics) while in Theater Mode, which they can view by tapping the screen or pressing the Digital Crown."

Simply put, Theater Mode will still let the Apple Watch make constant haptic notifications but will not use the "rise to wake" function. This also means the smartwatch will not have to illuminate its watch face in every notification once Theater Mode is activated.

Back in late December 2016, Theater Mode was first reported to be one of the highlights of iOS 10.3. For iOS devices, it was speculated to make any iPhone or iPad work accordingly in a particular environment, for example, in a movie theater where intense device lighting and sound notifications are not welcome.

Following that idea, Theater Mode was expected to function similar to the Do Not Disturb mode. It was also compared to the anticipated Dark Mode feature that can automatically calibrate the device's brightness and color settings.

However, after iOS 10.3 beta was released this month, Theater Mode was not part of it.

On the other hand, Theater Mode is technically going to work how it was speculated. However, the function is intended more for the Apple Watch and not for iPhones and iPads.

Another welcome addition on watchOS 3.2 is the SiriKit. It will introduce Siri to smartwatches, working pretty much how it does on iOS devices. Users can use it "to book a ride, send a message, make a payment, or make other requests that your app can handle." Developers can now update their apps to work with Siri.

To date, Apple is yet to schedule the final version release of watchOS 3.2.