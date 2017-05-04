Apple Watch Series 3 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Will It Come With a Micro-LED Display, Touch ID Functionality?

A new report has surfaced regarding what Apple is planning to do for the Apple Watch Series 3.

(Photo: Reuters/Robert Galbraith)Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the first Apple Watch in 2015.

According to a report from Business Korea, the Cupertino-based company is working on producing its own micro-LED tech, which is something it has reportedly been developing with Lux Vue — a firm acquired by Apple in 2014 — for the past two years. This power-efficient display technology will be adapted to the Apple Watch Series 3, and will also be used in making iPhones that would come after this year's iPhone 8.

The micro-LED technology is the next-generation display after the successful stint of the in-demand organic light-emitting diode (OLED). The micro-LED is thinner and lighter than OLED, measuring only five to 10 micrometers, which is likely among the reasons why Apple plans to use the technology for its next smartwatch.

Back in February, the tech giant was granted a patent for sensing infrared diodes on the surface of a display. The inclusion of sensing infrared diodes into a micro-LED panel could mean that the screen itself would be capable of reading fingerprints. Hence, it is possible for the upcoming Apple Watch to come with a Touch ID functionality on its display.

According to AppleInsider, adapting the micro-LED technology in the Apple Watch Series 3 could be the company's stepping stone in its intention to veer away from OLED. If the incorporation of the micro-LED on the next smartwatch proves to be successful, Apple could proceed with producing larger micro-LED panels that will be used for future iPhones.

Apple's potential move away from OLED technology might be bad news for Samsung and LG. The Cupertino-based company is currently ordering its OLED panels for its Apple Watch devices from LG Display. Should Apple continue with the micro-LED, LG is expected to lose an estimated $201.35 million. Samsung Display, on the other hand, supplies the OLEDs for the iPhone 8, which could mean big losses for the Korean tech-giant as well.

At present, it remains uncertain whether the micro-LED technology will really be incorporated into the Apple Watch Series 3.