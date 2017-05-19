Apple Watch Series 3 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Tim Cook Personally Testing Glucose Tracker?

The third-generation Apple Watch may come out with a very important feature for diabetic patients, if rumors turn out to be true.

apple.comThe current line of Apple Watch devices

CNBC reports that Apple CEO Tim Cook was seen wearing a device connected to his Apple Watch that monitors blood sugar level.

According to a source, Cook was test-driving a glucose tracker that could soon be incorporated into a future version of the Apple Watch. This could reportedly become an important device for millions of people who are suffering from diabetes or those who can be considered to be at risk of the disease.

Cook reportedly talked about the planned glucose tracking device during a speaking engagement with the students of the University of Glasgow back in February, where he received an honorary degree.

"I've been wearing a continuous glucose monitor for a few weeks," the Apple executive stated. "I just took it off before coming on this trip." He also mentioned that he learned that his blood sugar level alters because of the food he eats. This allowed him to modify his diet to regulate his glucose level.

However, the report's description of the glucose tracker hints that the health-monitoring device is an independent unit that uses Bluetooth to translate the data to the Apple Watch. But it can be speculated that the blood sugar tracker could be incorporated into a future version of the tech giant's wearable device.

Meanwhile, other reports claim that the Apple Watch Series 3 units will have better connectivity features. This could mean it would be more independent from the iPhone since it can receive incoming calls and messages as long as there is 4G connectivity available in the area.

Aside from better connectivity features, the upcoming Apple Watch is also expected to have more reliable battery.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to make an announcement about the Apple Watch soon.