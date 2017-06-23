Apple Watch Update: watchOS 4 Comes with 'Toy Story' Faces

There is a reason why Apple has always been at the top of its game despite the persistent competition in the technology market. Apple is innovative and driven enough to make sure that consumers are getting their money's worth. The recent Apple Watch operating system update seeks to prove this.

The tech giant published a press release on the watchOS 4, which should allow users to reconfigure their Apple Watch according to the new features of iOS 11. The build is tagged as 15R5307f, and it will give users the popular "Toy Story" watch faces that Apple recently unveiled. The press release also indicates that the update will fix issues with haptic feedback, music playback, location-based HomeKit, and Siri usability.

According to reports, there will be three versions of the "Toy Story" watch face available: Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Lightyear. There are also a few improvements that the Apple Watch received with the watchOS4.

For one, the activity and workout mode of the watch has been optimized to start automatically once a user selects the activity they are looking to do. This is in light of the complaints of users who realized mid-run that they failed to start. As for the musical aspect of the Apple Watch, the update will allow the system to be smart enough to offer the users' favorite playlists and songs with the most hits.

Another important update that comes with the watchOS 4 is Apple Pay. This feature is limited to the U.S. for now. Meanwhile, the GymKit also gets an upgrade as it now allows users to connect with their equipment through NFC. Of course, their gyms must have the equipment that can support such a feature, but at least Apple's concerned enough to be proactive.

There is a lot to expect from Apple Watch's operating system update, but watchOS 4 does not look like it will be disappointing anyone. The update is available through the customary software update in the Settings of Apple's device.