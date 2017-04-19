Apple Will Replace Customers' Broken iPad 4 With Brand New iPad Air 2

Apple has reportedly ordered that owners of broken iPad fourth generation units who will need unit replacements should be given a newer iPad Air 2 instead.

REUTERS/Mike SegarAn employee carries a stack of new Apple iPad Air tablets inside the Apple Store on New York's fifth avenue after the new iPad went on sale Friday, November 1, 2013.

This time, not all broken gadgets are necessarily stressful, especially when they are going to be replaced with a brand new and more updated product. 9To5Mac broke the news as they got a hold of an internal memo that says, "Starting March 30th, iPad 4th generation whole unit repairs may be substituted to iPad Air 2."

The iPad 4 was first introduced in 2012. The iPad Air 2 came in two years later, which also signaled the discontinuation of the fourth generation tablets from the Cupertino, California technology firm. Being released two years later than the iPad 4, the iPad Air 2 naturally has more to offer.

To begin with, the iPad Air 2 has double the capacity of random access memory at 2 GB. But both units have the same internal memory options that are 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB. The iPad Air 2 also has more interesting unit colors to offer such as Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. Meanwhile, iPad 4 had only been available in Black and White.

While both tablets' screen measures at 9.7 inches, the iPad Air 2 obviously has a bigger room for display. Its thinner bezels allowed more than 71 percent screen-to-body ratio compared to iPad 4's around 65 percent. In the camera department, the iPad Air 2 also got the upgrade on the rear side with 8 megapixel, compared to iPad 4's 5 MP.

As per Apple's tradition, they usually support repairs for their products in a span of five years from the time it was officially declared obsolete.

However, in the case of the iPads, 9To5Mac pointed out that Apple retail stores and service centers do not normally repair them so unit replacements are frequently in order. It is important to note though that the availability of a free iPad Air 2 unit replacement may vary per region.