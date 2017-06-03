Apple WWDC 2017 Date, Preview: New Mac, iPad Coming?; Siri Speaker, iOS 11 Anticipated

In a few more days, Apple will be revealing its next-generation gadgets as well as new software. What will Apple reveal during this year's Worldwide Developers Conference?

Apple Apple's invitation for the upcoming Apple WWDC 2017

At this year's WWDC, tech junkies are expecting Apple CEO Tim Cook to unveil the next installments of the iPad Pro and MacBook series. Not much has been said about the iPad Mini line. Hopefully, Apple will address the rumors about its discontinuation. A new product might even be introduced at the upcoming event. Rumor has it the Cupertino giant is developing new hardware specifically for their virtual assistant, Siri. The Siri speaker will reportedly rival Amazon's Echo speaker, Google Home, and Samsung's Harman Kardon.

Aside from showcasing new hardware at the annual convention, announcements on the next mobile operating system, the iOS 11, might roll out in addition to the OS for the Mac, Apple watch, and TV.

The forthcoming iOS 11 will come with upgrades for Siri, Apple Music, and Apple Play. The OS will power the next unit of the company's flagship series. The iPhone 8, however, will most likely be unveiled at a separate event, as has been the case in the past few years. The last time an iPhone was introduced at the WWDC was in 2010. They showcased the iPhone 4.

The Apple 2017 WWDC will take place from Monday June 5 to Friday June 9 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

Apple junkies will know the agenda of the conference on the first day of the event. Cook will be delivering his keynote speech, wherein he will enumerate the plans that are slated to be announced during the convention. Cook's two-hour presentation starts at 10 a.m. PST on Monday, June 5.

Those who cannot attend the program will be able to catch a live-stream broadcast of the presentation through the WWDC iOS app.

More updates should roll out during the Apple 2017 WWDC.