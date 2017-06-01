Apple WWDC 2017 Date, Schedule, Preview: What to Expect From This Year's Keynote Event?

The annual Apple World Wide Developer's Conference 2017 (WWDC) is just around the corner, which means that programmers and app developers will finally have a chance to learn what the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to unveil in the coming days.

Apple websiteApple's invitation for the upcoming Apple WWDC 2017

Some of the most talked about rumors regarding the revelations at the WWDC 2017 include the highly-anticipated update on Siri, the next-generation MacBook product lines and new information regarding Apple Music.

Reports claim that Siri, the virtual assistant feature from Apple, is being made to become more intelligent compared to its current version. Some of its speculated features include its interjection into group chats and users' conversations just like the Google Assistant. Rumors also indicate that the new version of Siri that is expected to be released alongside the iOS 11 will soon be linked to users instead of their devices.

Another rumor suggest that Apple will launch a smart speaker that will utilize the Siri voice assistant from the iPhone during the WWDC 2017 event. This will reportedly work like the Amazon Echo speaker.

On the other hand, the improvements on Apple Music include the development of original video for the feature's updates in the future. In an April 2017 interview with Bloomberg, Apple Music head Jimmy Iovine revealed that they have several plans for the feature. "I'm trying to help Apple Music be an overall movement in popular culture, everything from unsigned bands to video. We have a lot of plans," he stated.

Aside from the launch of upcoming Apple products, developers and gadget watchers are excited to Apple CEO Tim Cook's keynote address, which is scheduled on Monday, June 5, at 10 am PDT. The event can be observed through a livestream that can be viewed on the tech firm's website.

The rest of the Apple WWDC 2017 event that will be held in San Jose, California will last until Friday, June 9.