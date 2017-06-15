Apple's 10.5-Inch iPad Pro Specs Review: Too Much, Too Soon

Apple has always had solid footing in the market when it comes to their laptops and smartphones. However, their recent activities with the iPad has made it clear that there may be nothing they can do to save the product line from declining. Their latest variant, the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro may stand a chance but it might not be enough unless it comes equipped with the upcoming iOS 11.

Apple Promotional picture for Apple's new 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Apple recently started shipping their newest product but many consumers are starting to ask what the real difference is between the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the 9.7-inch version of the model released last year. Aside from the obviously larger screen, reviews are saying that there's nothing much to expect from it while it doesn't have the iOS 11 as the main operating system yet.

The Verge has reviewed Apple's new 10.5-inch iPad Pro as an overkill. Its features are great if consumers consider the gadget's performance, battery life and accessibility. But, the downside is, it's almost in the laptop alley what with the 10.5-inch iPad Pro's support for a keyboard, better camera, support for Apple Pencil and more speakers. This is considered a drawback because fans will have to pile dollar bills to experience everything that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro has to offer. It's priced all the way up to $1,079 if one wants an iPad with 512 GB of storage and 4G LTE connectivity.

Meanwhile, Ars Technica gave a comprehensive list of the good and bad of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Basically, the good is all in the new processor, the A10X, and the upgrade seen in the 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM). The bad is the price tag and the fact that Apple's charger seems to be significantly slower.

The conclusion of those who have experienced the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is to wait. When it comes to Apple's latest release, it would be more money-saving to exercise patience. Considering that the iOS 11 will be released in the next few months, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro may pack more while at the same time, justify the hefty price tag once it operates on the new updates of the system.