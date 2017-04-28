April the Giraffe Baby News: Top 10 Baby Names Revealed

Animal Adventure Park has sought help from the public in naming April's baby giraffe, and has now narrowed down the list to the top 10 names. According to the contest site, voting for the best name ends on April 30, so fans of April the giraffe and her baby have a couple of days more to cast their vote for one of the top 10 names, one of which is a special choice.

(Photo: Facebook/AnimalAdventurePark/Scott M. Anderson)A photo of April the Giraffe's baby, whose name is still being decided, on the cover photo of Animal Adventure Park's official Facebook page.

April the giraffe has recently given birth to a healthy male calf, as millions around the world watched the happy event via the live stream provided by Animal Adventure Park. The New York-based zoo reopened its live camera feed so fans could watch as April, the new mother, and Oliver, her mate, welcomed the yet unnamed baby giraffe.

The online calf-naming contest is in its second round, as the entries have been narrowed down to ten choices, as announced on Animal Adventure Park's contest website. "Part 2 has begun! Out of thousands of names the following have finished in the top ten. You can go vote on them now! Voting ends April 30th!" the announcement reads.

The top 10 choices are, in alphabetical order, Allysa's Choice*, Apollo, Geoffrey, Gio, Harpur, Noah, Ollie, Patch, Patches and Unity. Of note is Allyssa's Choice, which is not a name suggestion in the normal sense. According to the voting site, "Allysa is one of April's handlers. Voting for this choice will allow Allysa to choose the name of April's calf."

The votes, like in the first round, still costs $1 each, but the voting site mentions a "minimum of 5" limitation per voter. The website also noted that all the votes in the first round do not count in this second round. "The top ten are listed in alphabetical order. The order does not reflect the vote count from round one. Vote counts start over for round two," the instructions read.

The folks over at the zoo have posted an update on the contest on their official Facebook page, and according to them, three choices are running close in terms of votes: "Overnight voting has 3 names neck and neck with each other! No puns intended."