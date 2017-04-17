April the Giraffe Gave Birth News: It's a Boy! Contest Ongoing to Name the 5-Feet 9-Inch Baby Giraffe

April the giraffe finally gave birth on Saturday, April 15, as millions watched the live stream provided by the Animal Adventure Park in New York. It's a boy! The New York zoo is now taking suggestions and votes on what name to give to the giraffe calf.

(Photo: Youtube/Animal Adventure Park)Cover image of the live feed of April the Giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in New York.

Aside from the YouTube live stream, the Animal Adventure Park has also put up a live stream on their Facebook page as April the giraffe finally went into labor on April 15. Close to a million people watched as April gave birth to a healthy giraffe calf, which has been confirmed to be male. There was some delay in the announcement of the calf's sex as the zoo veterinarians were still making sure that mother and child had enough time to get acquainted, according to The Daily Express.

Viewers can tune in to the YouTube live stream, which is still up, to watch as April the giraffe attends to her new baby. This morning, Animal Adventure Park posted an update on the measurements of the new calf. "Vet Check and a Thumbs Up ... This morning the team got hands on with baby to do a full vet check and record height and weight. Height: 5' 9" Weight: 129 lbs (there is a weight drop the first 24 hours)," the Facebook post detailed.

For those worried about the mother, April the giraffe has recovered, according to the update which continued: "Baby checks out just perfect! Nursing strongly this morning without any concerns. April has recovered perfectly and is eating everything in sight!"

Animal Adventure Park is now hosting a naming contest for the new calf, at a new site called NameAprilsCalf.com. The contest lasts for about 10 days, with voting for the top ten names following after. Votes will cost $1 each, and the proceeds will be split among several conservation and charitable projects.