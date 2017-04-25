April the Giraffe News: Animal Adventure Park to Put Up Permanent Cam; Calf To Be Named Next Month

The Animal Adventure Park has announced they are putting up a permanent camera for April the Giraffe while her latest calf will be named early next month.

Animal Adventure Park/Handout via REUTERSApril comforts her newly born unamed baby giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park, in Harpursville, New York, U.S. April 15, 2017.

April is a giraffe under the care of the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. In February, she gained massive popularity after a live feed camera that monitored her activities because she was due to give birth went viral.

April's fans deemed her labor was taking too long that some even thought that everything was just a bad April Fools' Day prank. However, vets looking after the reticulated giraffe clarified, "She is acting completely normal...She just isn't quite ready yet."

After the long wait, April finally gave birth on April 15 to a boy calf which was, of course, all caught on tape. However, on April 21, the live stream video was taken down. But fans of April the Giraffe must not fret since Animal Adventure Park recently announced that there will soon be a regular schedule of when fans can watch April.

In a Facebook post, Animal Adventure Park said: "The Giraffe Cam is not gone forever! This week we will announce viewing day/times for you to check in and watch progress! This schedule will continue until noted differently."

They added: "Lastly! We will announce the calf's name - tentatively - May 1st. In a couple days we will end round 1 voting and announce the top 10 names! Voting in round 2 will be for 5 days."

Fans of the giraffe can participate in choosing the calf's name by voting through Animal Adventure Park's baby naming contest.

Just like any other story of fame, April's also became controversial at one point. Amid all the hype about April giving birth, the live streaming reportedly did not sit well with animal rights activists who purportedly tagged the live feed video as explicit and contains nudity. With that, YouTube was obliged to take down the video but the live broadcast resumed shortly.