'Aquaman' Film News and Updates: Production Begins in Queensland; Official Logo Released

Production for "Aquaman" has officially started and the first logo of the film has been released. Star Jason Momoa himself has shared behind-the-scene looks via his Instagram account.

Facebook/batmanvsuperman'Aquaman' will premiere on Dec. 21, 2018.

According to the Warner Bros website, "Aquaman" has commenced filming in the Gold Coast of Queensland, Australia. It will also shoot at Village Roadshow Studios, making use of the backlot and all nine VRS soundstages. Other filming locations include Newfoundland, Sicily and Tunisia.

The announcement also came with the reveal of the film's logo, which features an underwater point-of-view as the brightness of the sun's light shines through.

Director James Wan has taken to Twitter to share a photo of the first day of filming. The photo showcases what looks to be the interior of a submarine in the background. Momoa, who plays the titular superhero, also shared photos on his Instagram page.

Months of intensive prep have led to this. Here we go. #DayOne #Ahab pic.twitter.com/Ryhl3NUtRY — James Wan (@creepypuppet) May 3, 2017

However, Momoa will not make his feature film debut as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, in the upcoming film. He previously brought the role to life in a small cameo in "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice." He reprises the role in "Justice League," which is due out this November.

But unlike "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Justice League," his upcoming solo film will delve into Arthur's background more. Momoa previewed what the movie has in store for viewers while speaking to GQ in an interview in April.

"The guy was never really accepted on land, and he was never really accepted in Atlantis. He's a half-breed. But he's the best of both worlds," Momoa said. "He just doesn't know how to handle his powers. So it's kind of a coming of age for a young man to a man, or a man to a king. He's lost a lot of things and he's got to cope. He's an outsider."

The "Game of Thrones" alum also expressed his excitement in being the first actor to play the role on the silver screen. "There aren't like four Aquamans before me. I get to set the tone for it," he said.

"Aquaman" premieres Dec. 21, 2018.