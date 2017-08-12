'Aquaman' Movie Updates: James Wan Reveals Challenges in Shooting Underwater Scenes

Facebook/Justice League Movie Shown is a promotional image for "Justice League," where Jason Momoa's character will appear prior to the solo "Aquaman" movie.

While the upcoming "Aquaman" movie is still in the early stages of its production, James Wan has already admitted that helming the movie is a challenge for him — thanks to the movie's underwater scenes.

In a recent interview, Wan, who is known for his expertise in directing horror movies, revealed the complexities of shooting "Aquaman." According to the director, the movie is technically challenging to work on as its underwater sequences are rather complicated.

"Our equivalent of two people sitting around chatting in the underwater world is super complicated. You have to think about CG with the hair, and how their clothing moves, how are they floating, what kind of rig we put them on and all that stuff," Wan told The Hollywood Reporter recently.

The director also went on to reveal that much of the challenge he encounters in shooting the highly anticipated DC and Warner Bros. movie stems from his commitment to employ the real actors involved in the movie as he wants to avoid computer-generated images (CGI) as much as possible. Nonetheless, the director hopes that all the difficulties he is faced with will pay off once the movie is finally out.

Meanwhile, a set photo of "Aquaman" leaked online recently, showing that Mera (Amber Heard) is being chased by some Atlantean soldiers. While the leaked photo does not say much, it is suspected that it has something to do with Mera's decision to run away from King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren), whom she has been arranged to marry in the comic books.

Whatever the reason why Mera is being chased in the said scene, one thing is certain: Wan thinks that Lundgren is perfect for the role of King Nereus.

"He's a really strong actor. I don't think anyone gives him enough credit for how serious he actually takes his craft. He's taking it very seriously on this film," Wan said of Lundgren in the same interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Aquaman" stars Jason Momoa in the titular role and is slated for a December 2018 release.