'Aquaman' Movie Updates: Leaked Set Photo Reveals Mera a Target of Atlantean Soldiers

Facebook/Justice League Movie Shown is a promotional image for "Justice League," where Jason Momoa's character will appear prior to the solo "Aquaman" movie.

After Jason Momoa confirmed that Patrick Wilson's Orm character will be the main villain in the upcoming solo "Aquaman" movie, a recently leaked image taken from the set shows that Amber Heard Mera's character will be targeted by Atlantean soldiers in the movie.

"Aquaman" is currently in production in Australia's Gold Coast, and an image taken at the set has leaked online. In the said photo, Heard's Mera character is seen running on a roof as she attempts to escape the Atlantean soldiers after her.

While the context of the said scene is unknown, it is now suspected that it has something to do with the rebel Atlantean soldiers on the side of Orm, who orchestrated the rebellion so that he can steal the throne from his half-brother, Aquaman, who is the rightful ruler of the sea.

As of this writing, nothing much is known how the story of "Aquaman" will pan out, apart from the confirmation of Momoa at last month's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) that Orm will be the villain. It was also revealed last May that the movie will be set after the events of "Justice League," where the DC superhero character will be featured for the second time after a cameo in last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

"Aquaman will make reference (to 'Justice League'). There will be some reference of something that preceded 'Aquaman' that will be in 'Aquaman.' I believe that is the intention. James (Wan) definitely knows where he's going with ('Aquaman'), and that movie takes place in a world where 'Justice League' happened, and 'Man of Steel' happened, and 'Wonder Woman' obviously takes place before 'Man of Steel' — except for the bookends we have. So that's where we have the most ability to freeform," said "Aquaman" producer Charles Roven last May.

"Aquaman" is set to hit theaters on Dec. 19, 2018, while "Justice League" arrives this Nov. 17.