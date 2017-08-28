'Aquaman' Movie Updates: Willem Dafoe's Vulko to Don an Armor

Facebook/Justice League Movie

After revealing earlier that his Vulko character in "Aquaman" will somehow deviate from its comic book origins, Willem Dafoe has recently said that his character will be donning an armor in the upcoming movie, too.

In a recent interview, Dafoe explained that, as a 100 percent Atlantean, his Vulko character is equipped with the ability to stay both on land and in water. Despite this, though, most of his scenes in "Aquaman" will be featured underwater.

"Vulko is 100% Atlantean. So that's different, because (Aquaman) is half-Atlantean and half-human. So they're quite different and I'm capable of being outside of the water, but mostly it's underwater. And I'm a guy that's been around for a while. I have a kind of... let's call it an armor. It's a good look, I like it a lot," Dafoe told IGN in an exclusive interview recently.

Dafoe's revelation that his character is wearing an armor in the live-action film feature about the DC Atlantean superhero came after a prior disclosure that his Vulko character will differ from its comic book incarnation. According to the actor, while the movie's version of Vulko is inspired by his comic book origin, he will not only look different but will have more relevance in Arthur Curry/Aquaman's (Jason Momoa) life, too.

"But I don't really look like he does in the comic, and his role is slightly different. He is an advisor, but he's also sort of a mentor to Aquaman," Dafoe told the press during the promotion of his currently showing movie, "Death Note."

To the uninitiated, Vulko made his comic book debut in 1967 as the adviser to Trevis, the former King of Atlantis. However, upon DC's re-launch of all its titles via the New 52 in 2011, Vulko became responsible for the explaining to a young Aquaman about his Atlantean heritage.

With Dafoe revealing that the upcoming live-action "Aquaman" movie will once again tweak the version of Vulko, fans can only wonder for now how much of his original comic book incarnation will be left.

"Aquaman" will hit the theaters in December 2018.