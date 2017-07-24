'Aquaman' News: First Movie Footage Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con

Warner Bros. Pictures took fans under the sea for the first-ever screening of "Aquaman" at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend. The first-look footage was revealed during the studio's panel and offered fans a glimpse at the character's history.

YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures "Aquaman" arrives in cinemas on Dec. 21, 2018.

The footage began with two fishermen on a small boat at sea. One of the men casts his rod on the water and gets a bite but the pull proves too strong and drags the boat until the fisherman lets go of the rod.

The camera then zooms out to reveal an armada of underwater ships under their boat. The shot then goes below the water to reveal an army of warriors riding sharks.

At this point, Jason Momoa who plays the titular character spoke to the panel.

"That's Ocean Master's army," clarified Momoa after the audience suggested that the army belonged to Black Manta. "Black Manta ain't got nothing like that. That's my brother. I'm gonna be fighting my brother."

Director James Wan told everyone at the panel that the film is, in a lot of ways, an origin story. Wan introduced the footage at the event from Down Under at the film's set in Australia.

"Aquaman" will feature the Atlantean in his own movie, the first in the character's history. The DC Comics character debuted back in 1940 as Arthur Curry, the half-human, half-Atlantean king of Atlantis. Unlike fellow DC characters like Superman and Batman, however, Curry didn't rise in popularity to warrant his own standalone movie.

The reinvention into a rugged warrior in "Justice League" certainly made him worthy of having a standalone film. Casting Momoa as the titular character also added to the hype after he played Khal Drogo in HBO's "Game of Thrones."

"Aquaman" is set to be released on Dec. 21, 2018 after the introduction of the character in "Justice League" on Nov. 17.