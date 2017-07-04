'Aquaman' News, Release Date: New SDCC Teaser Description for Film Surfaces Online

Facebook/Justice League Movie Shown is a promotional image for "Justice League,"where Jason Momoa's character will appear before the solo "Aquaman" movie.

A description of a teaser clip for "Aquaman" recently surfaced online, and rumor has it that the trailer will be unveiled at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con this month.

Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment's next movie is currently in the midst of production, and with the San Diego Comic-Con just a couple of weeks away, it is possible that the film is taking a break from filming to surprise fans at the upcoming event.

Rumors about the alleged SDCC teaser started after an unidentified source who claimed to be connected with trailer company TrailerPark said on Reddit that he had already seen the clip that would be unveiled at the SDCC.

"It was around 1 min 30 secs long I don't know exactly sorry I wasn't on the team that cut the teaser. I only got to watch it once so I can't go into too much detail. It opens with some mellow piano music, showing Amnesty Bay with a voice over from Momoa. The music then turns cinematic, Zimmer style I would say. We get various shots of the characters, Mera, Murk, etc.," he posted on Reddit.

The unidentified source from TrailerPark also added that the SDCC teaser he saw concluded with a "cool scene of Arthur standing on a rock," as he used his trident to cook up a big wave.

Warner Bros. and DCEU have yet to confirm the details of the description. However, the source's claim is not that hard to believe, considering that the synopsis for "Aquaman" reveals the film will center on Arthur Curry, the King of Atlantis, who was first seen in the franchise in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

Reports also claim that since "Justice League" and "Aquaman" are DCEU's next movies, Warner Bros.' DC presentation at the San Diego Comic-Con will likely put the spotlight on them.

Production for "Aquaman" started on May 1 in Australia. The film is set to hit U.S. theaters on Dec. 21, 2018.